Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.94. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $370.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

