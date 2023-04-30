Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.56. 2,035,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,578. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average of $209.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

