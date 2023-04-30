Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,709,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,193. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

