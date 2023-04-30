Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.59.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,905. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

