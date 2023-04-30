MetisDAO Price Tops $26.15 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $26.15 or 0.00089246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $116.37 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00026961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,249.17 or 0.99834387 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.83782446 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,084,658.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

