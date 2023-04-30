MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in MetLife by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

