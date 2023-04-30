Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $337.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $308.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,658,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,263,000 after acquiring an additional 173,204 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $4,902,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.