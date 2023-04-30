Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $306.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Moffett Nathanson from $263.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $308.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.56.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,658,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,263,000 after acquiring an additional 173,204 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

