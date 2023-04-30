Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.56. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $308.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

