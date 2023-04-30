Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.01-$8.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.80. 627,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

