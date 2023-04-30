Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.01-$8.37 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.80. The company had a trading volume of 627,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,046. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

