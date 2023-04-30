MinePlex (PLEX) Price Tops $0.10

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $33.15 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MinePlex has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,258,142 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

