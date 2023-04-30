MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. 42,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,533. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INKT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

