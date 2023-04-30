Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Nucor worth $31,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 0.1 %

NUE stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.06. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.