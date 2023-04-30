Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $32,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $110.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.