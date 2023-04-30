Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.80 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $25,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

TEL opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

