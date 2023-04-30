Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $36.67 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,152 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $36,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Price Performance

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.