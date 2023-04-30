Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $38,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

NYSE:HCA opened at $287.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.12 and a 200 day moving average of $246.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

