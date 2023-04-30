Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $26,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

