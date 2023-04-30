Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $27,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $324.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

