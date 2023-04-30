Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $12.52 during trading hours on Friday. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. Mitsui Chemicals has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

