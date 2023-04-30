Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,447,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 851.3 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 5.1 %
MTSFF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
