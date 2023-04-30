Mizuho Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $268.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.83.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $237.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.17. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 36,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

