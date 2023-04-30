Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.56-2.66 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $7.12 on Friday, hitting $105.90. 1,730,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,185. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.