MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGYOY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,060. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Hungarian Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment covers production fields and assets under construction.

