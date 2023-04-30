Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Templates

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 204.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

MTEM remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. 67,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,752. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 595.10% and a negative net margin of 471.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading

