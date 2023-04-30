Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.25- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.89. 507,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.23. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 169.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

