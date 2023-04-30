Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

