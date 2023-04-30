Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. Mondelez International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.56.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.9 %

MDLZ traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,861,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,209. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,489,000 after buying an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,587 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

