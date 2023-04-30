Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.39% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $64,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after acquiring an additional 130,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223,648 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $461.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,462 shares of company stock worth $39,718,153. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

