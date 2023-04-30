Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

MNPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,691. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Monopar Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNPR. Maxim Group downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

