Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.35

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $220.46 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 627,617,324 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

