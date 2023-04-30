Morgan Stanley Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,910.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.5 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,660.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,567.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,071.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.