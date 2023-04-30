Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Given New $106.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MORF opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,179 shares of company stock worth $10,558,559. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morphic by 64.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $16,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 831.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 360,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 102.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $7,373,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.