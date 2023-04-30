MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
MOR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,231. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,056,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775,585 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,523 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
