MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

MOR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,231. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,056,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775,585 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,523 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MorphoSys

MOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.48.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

