MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 637 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HIG opened at $70.99 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

