MTM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $73.53 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

