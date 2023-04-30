MTM Investment Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.4% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

