MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.97 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

