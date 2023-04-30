MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

