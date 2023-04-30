My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.17.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

