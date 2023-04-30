My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,504 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IYW traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $93.04. 365,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,199. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

