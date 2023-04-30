My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.56. 2,061,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.94 and its 200-day moving average is $345.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

