My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.78. The company had a trading volume of 560,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $481.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

