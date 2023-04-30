My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 2,750 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,215. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

