My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 251,645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

