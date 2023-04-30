My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.77. 279,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.35. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

