Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $943.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,797,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,820 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.