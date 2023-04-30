Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $65,504.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00143769 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00041359 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031834 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,017,258 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.