NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $39.62 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00006644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $39.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00039764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,068,002 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 895,068,002 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.9185333 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $29,482,480.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

